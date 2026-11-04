Sam Altman says India overtook US as ChatGPT user base
Technology
OpenAI's Sam Altman just shared that India has now overtaken the US as the top user base for ChatGPT.
He credits this to India's upbeat approach to AI: people there are using it for everything from launching businesses to solving real-world problems.
For example, Altman mentioned an Indian kid who pulled off a successful fundraising campaign using OpenAI tools.
Altman says India's economy fuels AI
Altman links this enthusiasm to India's fast-growing economy, which is hungry for new tech solutions.
While many Americans remain cautious about AI and big tech power, Indians tend to see AI as a tool for progress and opportunity.
This difference, Altman suggests, might be shaped by each country's unique economic and tech landscape.