Sam Altman says next ChatGPT could manage your digital life
Technology
OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman says the next ChatGPT could be a game-changer, possibly arriving in six months.
He imagines an AI assistant that keeps track of your screens, listens in on meetings, and connects with your texts, emails, and documents, basically helping you manage everything in your digital life.
But this vision is already sparking big conversations about privacy.
Reports link AI to hacking incidents
Altman's comments have stirred up concerns online, especially as recent reports link AI tools from OpenAI and others to hacking incidents.
Taiwan even saw its first AI-assisted cyberattacks on government agencies.
As companies push for smarter AI everywhere, people are worried about risks to privacy, security, and jobs, reminding us just how fast things are changing.