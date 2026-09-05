Sam Altman says OpenAI faces AI challenge with humanoid robots
Technology
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman just shared that the company is working on humanoid robots, not just any bots, but ones designed to actually fit into our human world.
He explained that making smart physical AI for these robots is way tougher than building their bodies, since they need to handle real-life spaces made for people.
Sam Altman envisions personal home robots
Altman imagines a future where having your own personal robot at home is normal.
"I think everyone should have a personal robot," he said, though he admits it won't happen overnight.
He also pointed out how important it is for these robots to do everyday things like opening doors or cleaning, basically acting a lot like us.