Sam Altman says world should accept some AI risks

Altman challenged the idea of a centralized model where a few leading AI developers would control access to the technology to prevent misuse.

He found this approach an unacceptable compromise and questioned whether regulation could really stop all major forms of abuse, such as cyberattacks, fraud, and other harmful uses of AI.

"I wouldn't take a trade of saying, 'We'll make sure there's no major hacks, there's no misuse of this technology,'" he said.