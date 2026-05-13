Sam Altman sought Microsoft funding and planned for-profit OpenAI subsidiary Technology May 13, 2026

When Elon Musk stepped away from OpenAI, the team had to rethink its future.

CEO Sam Altman reached out to Microsoft's Satya Nadella in 2018, looking for funding to build powerful new artificial intelligence systems.

To make it happen, OpenAI planned to create a for-profit subsidiary, so it could get the resources needed for their ambitious goals and keep developing super capable A.I. computers.