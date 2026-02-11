Sam Altman, Sundar Pichai, Jensen Huang to speak at IIT-Delhi summit

Altman's talk kicks off at 10:30am

Altman's talk kicks off at 10:30am in Dogra Hall, including a conversation with Vinod Khosla (Khosla Ventures) and an "Ask Me Anything" for the IIT Delhi community and special invitees.

You'll also see leaders like Sundar Pichai (Google) and Jensen Huang (NVIDIA) sharing their insights throughout the summit.