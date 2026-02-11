Sam Altman, Sundar Pichai, Jensen Huang to speak at IIT-Delhi summit
Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, is coming to IIT Delhi on February 20 for the India AI Impact Summit 2026.
The event runs from February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, and will feature daily talks and panels with some of tech's biggest names.
Altman's talk kicks off at 10:30am in Dogra Hall, including a conversation with Vinod Khosla (Khosla Ventures) and an "Ask Me Anything" for the IIT Delhi community and special invitees.
You'll also see leaders like Sundar Pichai (Google) and Jensen Huang (NVIDIA) sharing their insights throughout the summit.
Summit aims to drive $100B in AI investments
This is the first global South AI summit, drawing over 35,000 registrations.
With a focus on inclusive growth and hopes for up to $100 billion in AI investments, it's a big moment if you're curious about where tech—and your future—might be headed.