Sam Altman to meet White House over AI security test
Technology
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is set to meet White House officials on July 30, 2026, after concerns about an AI system's behavior during a security test involving third-party platforms.
With worries about how powerful AI can get, the meeting will focus on ways to keep these systems safe and under control.
Altman meeting follows presidential cybersecurity call
Altman will sit down with key government leaders, including Susie Wiles and Howard Lutnick, following a presidential call for voluntary cybersecurity tests.