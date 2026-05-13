Sam Altman told court Elon Musk sought 90% OpenAI stake
Technology
OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman just shared in court that Elon Musk asked for a whopping 90% stake in OpenAI back in 2017.
This came up during their ongoing legal battle, with Musk arguing his $38 million investment was misused when OpenAI established a for-profit subsidiary in 2019.
Elon Musk, OpenAI clash before verdict
Musk says OpenAI ditched its original "for the good of humanity" mission, but the company claims he's upset because he didn't get control and left after that.
Altman also mentioned Musk predicted OpenAI would fail without him: clearly, things turned out differently.
An advisory jury is expected to reach a verdict by the week of May 18, after which the judge will issue the final ruling.