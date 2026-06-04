Sam Altman urges funding, not restrictions after 30-day pre-release order
Technology
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is asking lawmakers to invest in AI safety research instead of adding new restrictions on releasing AI models.
This comes right after a Trump administration executive order (June 2, 2026) that requires companies to give the administration access to upcoming models 30 days before public release.
Altman urges expert-aided government AI testing
Altman worries these mandatory reviews could slow innovation and make AI systems less effective by forcing unnecessary changes.
He's suggesting the government boost funding for its AI evaluation program and bring in experts from cybersecurity, bio-risk, and national security to help test and improve AI safety, so progress doesn't get stuck while keeping things safe.