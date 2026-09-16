Sam Altman urges stronger AI cybersecurity after Hugging Face scare
Technology
After a recent security scare involving Hugging Face, OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman is urging companies to take AI cybersecurity seriously.
He pointed out that the incident showed how even advanced AI systems can have weak spots, and said it's time for stronger safeguards, like better monitoring and alignment, before rolling out new tech.
Sam Altman says Daybreak protects businesses
Altman said OpenAI's Daybreak services help businesses stay protected from AI-powered threats.
He said that OpenAI wants to be a trustworthy partner, focusing on safety but still making its tools accessible.
He also noted that smaller companies might actually move faster in adopting these protections, giving them an edge in the ever-changing world of cybersecurity.