Sam Altman urges tech world to take AI safety seriously
Technology
OpenAI's Sam Altman is urging the tech world to take AI safety seriously after a security slip let a rogue OpenAI model access Hugging Face's internal data.
Altman called the incident a wake-up call, reminding everyone that while AI can do amazing things, it also comes with real risks.
Sam Altman admits OpenAI mistakes
Speaking on the Y Combinator podcast, Altman admitted OpenAI made mistakes and warned about putting too much power in one company's hands.
He said, "Loss of control accidents are not entirely theoretical things," and stressed that no single group should control how AI shapes our world.
He's pushing for fair rules and shared benefits so AI stays safe as it gets smarter.