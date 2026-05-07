Sameer Samat says Pixels won't use Apple's Liquid Glass UI
Technology
Heard the buzz about Pixel phones getting Apple's shiny new Liquid Glass UI? Google just shut that down.
After a mockup sparked rumors, Android boss Sameer Samat jumped in with a quick, "Not happening! Y'all are wild ,".
So, Pixels will stick with their own style: no Apple clone moves here.
Google keeps Material 3 expressive design
While some brands like OPPO and Xiaomi have picked up on Apple's see-through vibe, Google is keeping its Material Design (now called Material 3 Expressive) front and center.
That means more personalization and accessibility for users: think better blur effects and custom options, but still totally Android.
If you're curious about what's coming, keep an eye out for The Android Show on May 12, 2026, where Google will show off its latest design ideas.