Sameer Samat says Pixels won't use Apple's Liquid Glass UI

Google keeps Material 3 expressive design

While some brands like OPPO and Xiaomi have picked up on Apple's see-through vibe, Google is keeping its Material Design (now called Material 3 Expressive) front and center.

That means more personalization and accessibility for users: think better blur effects and custom options, but still totally Android.

If you're curious about what's coming, keep an eye out for The Android Show on May 12, 2026, where Google will show off its latest design ideas.