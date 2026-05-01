Samsara launches Ground Intelligence to spot potholes, alert city crews
Technology
Samsara just rolled out Ground Intelligence, a smart platform that uses artificial intelligence and cameras on trucks to spot potholes and warn city crews.
Instead of waiting for people to call in or check roads by hand, cities like Chicago can now catch and fix problems much faster.
Ground intelligence flags signs and sewers
Ground Intelligence doesn't stop at potholes: it can also flag things like broken street signs or clogged sewers using anonymized camera footage from millions of trucks.
Johan Land, Samsara's senior vice president of product, says this helps cities tackle lots of issues at once.
Ground Intelligence may eventually add features for detecting graffiti and broken guardrails, while trash pickups and even school bus ridership are separate Samsara offerings.