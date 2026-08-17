Samsung 990 PRO 2TB SSD discounted to $390 on Amazon
Technology
Samsung's top-tier 990 PRO 2TB SSD is now selling for $390 on Amazon, down from $640.
If you've been waiting to upgrade your storage, this is one of the best deals around, especially since flash memory prices have been climbing lately.
Delivers 7,450/6,900MB/s and slim M.2
The 990 PRO delivers super quick read/write speeds (7,450/6,900MB/s), so games and apps load fast, and your system boots up in no time.
It's also more power efficient than older models and comes with a five-year limited warranty.
With its slim M.2 design, it fits easily into most laptops or desktops, perfect if you need lots of space for games or big projects without the hassle.