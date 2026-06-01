Samsung adds S26 AI features to Galaxy Z Fold 7
Technology
Samsung just dropped a June update for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, bringing over two cool AI features from the Galaxy S26 series.
Priority Notifications and File Summary are here to make life easier.
AI features arrive, battery concerns persist
Priority Notifications uses AI to push your most important alerts right to the top, so you don't miss anything crucial.
File Summary gives you brief overview summaries of PDFs and text files in the My Files app, and are super handy for managing documents on the go.
But even with these upgrades, people are still frustrated about battery drain since One UI 8.5, so Samsung has more work to do before everyone's happy.