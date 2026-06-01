Samsung adds S26 AI features to Galaxy Z Fold 7

AI features arrive, battery concerns persist

Priority Notifications uses AI to push your most important alerts right to the top, so you don't miss anything crucial.

File Summary gives you brief overview summaries of PDFs and text files in the My Files app, and are super handy for managing documents on the go.

But even with these upgrades, people are still frustrated about battery drain since One UI 8.5, so Samsung has more work to do before everyone's happy.