Samsung and Google announce intelligent eyewear with Gemini AI
Technology
Samsung and Google just announced Intelligent Eyewear, smart glasses that blend AI technology with cool fashion vibes.
Designed with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, these glasses come in two sleek styles and are powered by Gemini, so you can do things like navigate, snap photos, place pickup orders, and get notifications hands-free.
Samsung says launch in fall 2026
The glasses sync smoothly with your phone for extras like real-time translation, personalized route or dining tips, and instant updates on texts or calendar events, all controlled by your voice.
The official launch is set for fall 2026; Samsung says they are aiming to make wearables both functional and stylish for everyday life.