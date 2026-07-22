Samsung and Google debut Android 17 with iPhone wireless transfer
Technology
Samsung and Google just dropped some major updates at Galaxy Unpacked 2026.
The new Android 17 makes it super easy to switch from iPhone: now you can wirelessly move your Google account, passwords, Wi-Fi details, and even eSIMs.
Pixel phones get this first, with more Android devices to follow.
Gemini adds 40+ apps, Galaxy integrations
Gemini automation now works with more than 40 popular apps like Etsy and Expedia, making tasks like shopping or booking trips way simpler.
On the Z Flip eight, you can access these features right from the Flex Window by holding down the power button.
Plus, the Z Fold eight series comes with Gemini Notebook for easy drag-and-drop multitasking and includes six months of Google AI Pro for extra smart features.