Samsung and Google debut Android 17 with iPhone wireless transfer

Gemini automation now works with more than 40 popular apps like Etsy and Expedia, making tasks like shopping or booking trips way simpler.

On the Z Flip eight, you can access these features right from the Flex Window by holding down the power button.

Plus, the Z Fold eight series comes with Gemini Notebook for easy drag-and-drop multitasking and includes six months of Google AI Pro for extra smart features.