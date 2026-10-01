Samsung announces Galaxy M08 and F08 in India with 6,000mAh
Technology
Samsung just announced the Galaxy M08 and F08 in India, adding two fresh options to its budget lineup.
Both phones come with a MediaTek Helio G99+ chip and a huge 6,000mAh battery, so you can scroll, stream, or game for longer.
The only real difference? Color: the M08 is silver, while the F08 rocks dark blue.
One UI 9 on Android 17
You're looking at a 6.7-inch HD+ display with smooth 90Hz refresh rate, dual rear cameras (main one's 50MP), and an 8MP selfie cam.
They run on One UI 9 (Android 17) and promise six OS upgrades and six years of security updates, pretty reassuring!
There's also fast charging (25W), IP64 dust and splash resistance, side fingerprint sensor, plus all your basics like dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3.
Sales start on Samsung.com.