Samsung announces Galaxy Z Fold 8 July 22 London launch
Technology
Samsung just announced the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series is dropping at its Unpacked event in London on July 22, 2026.
This year's big tease? The new Folds are getting a wider, more tablet-like shape, and the launch is teaming up with Spider-Man: Brand New Day for some extra hype.
Spider-Man promos hint shorter wider fold
The promos feature Spider-Man catching what looks like the Z Fold 8 Ultra and hint at "a brand new shape for a brand new day."
Rumor has it these Folds will be shorter and wider when open: think mini tablet vibes for easier multitasking.
Plus, expect fresh Flip phones and Galaxy watches to round out Samsung's foldable lineup.