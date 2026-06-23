Samsung announces UFS 5.0 with 10.8GB/s read and 9.5GB/s write
Samsung just announced UFS 5.0, its latest storage tech for smartphones and wearables, and it's seriously fast.
With read speeds up to 10.8GB/s and write speeds up to 9.5GB/s, apps will launch more quickly, files will transfer more smoothly, and AI features on your device will work even better.
This upgrade isn't just for phones; expect it in XR headsets and AI-powered wearables too.
UFS 5.0 offers up to 1TB
UFS 5.0 is not only faster, it's smaller (16.7% tinier than before) and uses more than 40% less power per transfer, so your battery lasts longer and devices can get sleeker.
It'll help real-time features like advanced camera tricks or instant language translation run smoothly right on your phone without relying on the cloud.
Samsung starts mass production in late 2026, offering up to a whopping 1TB of storage for flagship gadgets!