Samsung announces UFS 5.0 with 10.8GB/s read and 9.5GB/s write

UFS 5.0 offers up to 1TB

UFS 5.0 is not only faster, it's smaller (16.7% tinier than before) and uses more than 40% less power per transfer, so your battery lasts longer and devices can get sleeker.

It'll help real-time features like advanced camera tricks or instant language translation run smoothly right on your phone without relying on the cloud.

Samsung starts mass production in late 2026, offering up to a whopping 1TB of storage for flagship gadgets!