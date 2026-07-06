Samsung, Anthropic partner on 2-nm chips for AI data centers
Technology
Samsung and Anthropic are joining forces to build custom 2-nm chips for AI data centers.
These new chips promise up to an 18% speed boost and use 35% less power than current models, helping Anthropic upgrade its hardware while cutting down on reliance on big names like Google, Amazon, and NVIDIA.
With a global chip shortage pushing storage and RAM prices up by 500%, this move is all about staying ahead without breaking the bank.
OpenAI with Broadcom, Meta with Samsung
OpenAI is working with Broadcom, and Meta has also partnered with Samsung to create its own custom silicon.
As demand for smarter AI grows, and supply chain problems stick around, more tech companies are building their own chips to keep things running smoothly.