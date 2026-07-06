Samsung, Anthropic partner on 2-nm chips for AI data centers Technology Jul 06, 2026

Samsung and Anthropic are joining forces to build custom 2-nm chips for AI data centers.

These new chips promise up to an 18% speed boost and use 35% less power than current models, helping Anthropic upgrade its hardware while cutting down on reliance on big names like Google, Amazon, and NVIDIA.

With a global chip shortage pushing storage and RAM prices up by 500%, this move is all about staying ahead without breaking the bank.