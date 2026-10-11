Samsung begins Android 17 One UI 9 rollout for Galaxy
Samsung just kicked off the rollout of its Android 17-based One UI 9 update for Galaxy smartphones and tablets.
Samsung is now rolling out this update, which brings a fresh look, smarter AI privacy alerts, and better Samsung DeX multitasking.
It's first hitting the Galaxy S, Z, and A series in select regions.
One UI 9 adds My FanCam
One UI 9 adds handy features like warranty status checks in settings and My FanCam for automatic video cropping around a selected person. The Galaxy S26 and S25 series are among the devices updated so far.
The Samsung Health app now shows your health data more clearly, plus you can use gestures to activate Bixby.
The Quick Panel also gets more customization: think easier control of brightness, volume, and media settings as the update rolls out in parts of the globe.