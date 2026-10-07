Samsung begins One UI 9 rollout for Galaxy S25 series
Technology
Samsung's One UI 9, built on Android 17, is now rolling out to the Galaxy S25 series after first landing on the S26 lineup.
The update started in South Korea, and Galaxy S25 Edge users in India have started receiving the update and it has quickly reached users in the US too.
S25 Edge gets 3.4GB update
Galaxy S25 Edge owners in India are seeing a hefty 3.4GB download that includes the September 2026 security patch.
One UI 9 packs new AI-powered tools like My FanCam for video centering, smarter task suggestions with Now Nudge, and improved security alerts. You'll also find more ways to customize things like your Quick Panel and Game Booster settings.
To grab the update, just head to Settings > Software update on your device.