Samsung begins One UI 9 rollout for Galaxy S26 phones

One UI 9 adds My FanCam to keep your chosen person in focus during videos (pretty handy for group shots).

You'll also see customizable Now Brief cards with extra security info, plus smarter suggestions from Now Nudge.

Interpreter and Document Scan get upgrades too, and there's a new Security Brief tool that helps spot malware or unnecessary permissions.

To get the update, just head to Settings > Software update > Download and install!