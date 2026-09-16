Samsung begins One UI 9 rollout for Galaxy S26 phones
Samsung just started rolling out its big One UI 9 update for Galaxy S26 phones, with the official release beginning in South Korea on September 16 and now being released in other regions as well.
The update brings a bunch of improvements, especially around AI-powered features and security.
Right now, it's live in South Korea and will reach more countries soon.
Samsung adds My FanCam feature
One UI 9 adds My FanCam to keep your chosen person in focus during videos (pretty handy for group shots).
You'll also see customizable Now Brief cards with extra security info, plus smarter suggestions from Now Nudge.
Interpreter and Document Scan get upgrades too, and there's a new Security Brief tool that helps spot malware or unnecessary permissions.
To get the update, just head to Settings > Software update > Download and install!