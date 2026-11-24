Samsung Black Friday Galaxy Watch 9 includes $50 gift card
Samsung's Black Friday deal just got sweeter: buy a Galaxy Watch nine on Amazon and you'll get a free $50 gift card.
This offer covers all sizes (40mm or 44mm) and both GPS and cellular models, so you can pick what fits your style or budget.
Wear OS, bright display, fitness tracking
The Galaxy Watch nine packs a big, bright display, health and fitness tracking, and runs on Wear OS.
With long-lasting battery life, it's built for active days, and the $50 gift card makes it an even better score for anyone eyeing an upgrade.