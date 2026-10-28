Samsung brings One UI 9 to 4 Indian Galaxy models
Technology
Samsung is rolling out its new One UI 9 update (based on Android 17) for Galaxy M56, M17, F17, and A35 users in India.
The update brings a refreshed look, more ways to customize your phone, and the latest October 2026 security patch, so your device feels newer and safer.
Samsung update downloads 2.2GB to 2.7GB
The download is pretty hefty, about 2.2GB for the M56 and 2.7GB for the A35, and around 2.44GB for the M17 and F17, so make sure you've got enough space, battery charge, and a solid Wi-Fi connection.
To get started, just head to Settings > Software Update on your phone.
This rollout follows last month's S26 series update and aims to make everyday use smoother for everyone.