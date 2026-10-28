Samsung brings One UI 9 to 4 Indian Galaxy models

The download is pretty hefty, about 2.2GB for the M56 and 2.7GB for the A35, and around 2.44GB for the M17 and F17, so make sure you've got enough space, battery charge, and a solid Wi-Fi connection.

To get started, just head to Settings > Software Update on your phone.

This rollout follows last month's S26 series update and aims to make everyday use smoother for everyone.