Samsung brings re-newed Galaxy S24 and S25 to Amazon
Technology
Samsung just dropped its "Re-Newed" Galaxy S24 and S25 phones on Amazon, starting at under $500.
These are officially refurbished models: think new batteries, genuine parts, and a one-year warranty.
Until now, you could only get them from Samsung's site, but now they're up for grabs on Amazon too, with the option to add Samsung Care+ for extra peace of mind.
Galaxy S24 and S25 price ranges
You've got choices: the Galaxy S24 FE (128GB and 256GB) starts at $489, while the regular Galaxy S24 starts at $519.
If you want something newer or bigger, the Galaxy S25 series starts at $599 for 128GB and goes up to $979 for the Ultra model.