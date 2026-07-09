Samsung CEO TM Roh previews 'agentic age' as foldables debut

Samsung targets AI integration across devices

Roh explained that Samsung wants its devices, phones, tablets, watches, TVs, and even home appliances to work together so AI can understand what you need and help out seamlessly.

Think: your schedule adjusting based on your health data or routines.

Key tools like Bixby, SmartThings, and Knox Matrix make it all possible.

Roh also made it clear that trust matters most, saying the company is focused on reliable AI that protects your data and keeps you in the loop.

While he didn't spill any details about the new foldables' look yet, he teased they'll blend portability with immersive technology designed around real-life needs.