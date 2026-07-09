Samsung CEO TM Roh previews 'agentic age' as foldables debut
Right before the next Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung's CEO TM Roh laid out how AI will soon play a bigger role in our daily technology.
He called this the start of an "agentic age," where AI doesn't just answer questions: it actually gets things done for you, all while keeping your information personal and secure.
The timing is no accident: Samsung's latest foldable phones are set to launch later this month.
Samsung targets AI integration across devices
Roh explained that Samsung wants its devices, phones, tablets, watches, TVs, and even home appliances to work together so AI can understand what you need and help out seamlessly.
Think: your schedule adjusting based on your health data or routines.
Key tools like Bixby, SmartThings, and Knox Matrix make it all possible.
Roh also made it clear that trust matters most, saying the company is focused on reliable AI that protects your data and keeps you in the loop.
While he didn't spill any details about the new foldables' look yet, he teased they'll blend portability with immersive technology designed around real-life needs.