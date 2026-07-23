Samsung commits 5-year updates to Galaxy Watch 9, Ultra 2
Technology
Samsung just announced that the new Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2 will get five years of updates, including big software upgrades and security patches.
That's a year longer than before, and way ahead of Google's Pixel Watch, which only promises three years.
Both watches are also the first to launch with Wear OS 7, so you're getting the latest features right out of the box.
Preorders open, prices $379 and $699
The Galaxy Watch 9 starts at $379, while the beefier Ultra 2 (with a huge battery) is $699. Preorders are already open.
With this move, Samsung is making its smartwatches more future-proof for anyone who wants their tech to last longer and stay up to date.