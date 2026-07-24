Samsung confirms Exynos 2700 top core targeting up to 4.2GHz
Technology
Samsung just confirmed development of its upcoming Exynos 2700 chipset, which is expected to power the next Galaxy S27 phones.
Revealed by System LSI President Park Yong-In, this chip promises a big speed boost, with its top core targeting up to 4.2 GHz.
Leaked Exynos 2700 specs, yield concerns
Early Geekbench leaks show the Exynos 2700 has a 10-core setup; the chip is also rumored to pair with an Xclipse 970 GPU, support up to 12GB of RAM, and run Android 17 at launch.
One catch: Samsung needs solid manufacturing yields (65% to 70% or higher) for these chips to deliver their best performance, so final specs might still change as development continues.