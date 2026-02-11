Samsung's flagship Galaxy S26 smartphones will debut on February 25

Samsung has confirmed that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on February 25 in San Francisco. The company is expected to unveil the highly anticipated Galaxy S26 series at this event. This year's launch comes a bit later than usual, as the Galaxy S series typically gets an announcement in January. However, due to some rumored shake-ups behind the scenes and a global memory shortage, the announcement has been delayed by over a month.

Device details Design and display details of the Galaxy S26 series Samsung is expected to unveil three models at its Unpacked event: the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The devices are direct successors of last year's S25 lineup. Leaked images suggest they will feature flat edges, rounded corners, and large screens. The flagship model, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, is rumored to sport a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a new privacy feature that blocks certain parts of the screen at wider viewing angles.

Feature upgrades Other expected specifications of the Galaxy S26 series The Galaxy S26 Ultra is also expected to retain the S Pen, a 200MP rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 60W wired and 25W wireless charging. The other two models in the series are likely to feature smaller AMOLED displays of around 6.3-inch and 6.7-inch respectively, triple rear cameras with up to 50MP resolution each, and Snapdragon Elite Gen 5 processors.

