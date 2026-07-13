Samsung could unveil Galaxy SmartTag 3 at September 2026 event
Technology
Samsung is getting ready to drop the Galaxy SmartTag 3, its first new Bluetooth tracker in nearly three years.
Expect the reveal at its September 2026 event, alongside the Galaxy S26 FE.
While details are still hush-hush, fans are hoping for some cool upgrades.
SmartTag 3 could improve Bluetooth crowdsourcing
The SmartTag 3 could boost Samsung's tracking game with smarter Bluetooth tech and better crowdsourcing, making it easier to find your stuff and more competitive with Apple AirTags or Google's Find Hub-compatible trackers.