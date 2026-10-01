Samsung cuts Galaxy smartphone target amid memory price surge
Technology
Samsung is dialing back its Galaxy smartphone output by up to 30% through the end of 2026, dropping its target from 270 million to just over 200 million phones.
The move comes as memory prices have shot up, making it a lot more expensive to build each device, even though Samsung is one of the biggest memory suppliers out there.
Samsung faces $14B Q3 loss
12GB of RAM has jumped a huge 175% since last year, with another price hike expected soon.
This has left Samsung's mobile division struggling to make any profit from Galaxy sales and facing a projected $14 billion loss for the third quarter of 2026.
Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 are examples of more expensive devices that may still generate some level of profit.