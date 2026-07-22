Samsung debuts AI smart glasses at Galaxy Unpacked in London
Samsung just showed off its new AI-powered smart glasses at Galaxy Unpacked in London.
Teaming up with Warby Parker, Gentle Monster, and Google, they've created two styles: one slim and oval from Gentle Monster, the other a classic Wayfarer look by Warby Parker.
Both focus on comfort and lightweight wear.
While you can't buy them yet, Samsung hinted at a fall 2026 launch.
Glasses include cameras and open speakers
These smart glasses last up to nine hours per charge and come with a charging case for extra juice on the go.
They pack cameras with an LED indicator for object recognition using Gemini Live AI, plus open speakers for calls and music.
Samsung says they're built tough against drops or water.
The company is also working with governments to address privacy concerns, aiming for a connected experience across its devices without crossing any lines.