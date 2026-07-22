Samsung debuts Galaxy Z Flip 8 with dual 120Hz displays
Samsung just dropped the Galaxy Z Flip 8 at its big London event, and it's looking pretty slick.
The new clamshell foldable rocks a roomy 6.9-inch AMOLED main screen and a handy 4.1-inch cover display, both with super-smooth 120Hz refresh rates.
Under the hood, you get Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chip and a solid 12GB of RAM for smooth multitasking.
Flip 8 offers 50MP camera 4,300mAh
Camera-wise, there's a sharp 50MP main lens plus a 12MP ultrawide on the back, and selfies are covered with a 10MP front camera.
The battery is at 4,300mAh, supporting fast wired (25W) and wireless (15W) charging.
It ships with Android 17 and One UI 9 right out of the box.
You can grab it in Cream, Graphite, Pink, or Mint starting at $1,200 for the base model, plus early buyers score perks like Google AI Pro trials and free Samsung Care+.