Samsung debuts Galaxy Z Flip 8 with dual 120Hz displays

Camera-wise, there's a sharp 50MP main lens plus a 12MP ultrawide on the back, and selfies are covered with a 10MP front camera.

The battery is at 4,300mAh, supporting fast wired (25W) and wireless (15W) charging.

It ships with Android 17 and One UI 9 right out of the box.

You can grab it in Cream, Graphite, Pink, or Mint starting at $1,200 for the base model, plus early buyers score perks like Google AI Pro trials and free Samsung Care+.