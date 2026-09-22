Samsung delays Android 17 One UI 9 for Galaxy S26

If you've been waiting for the Android 17 update on your Galaxy S26, there's a bit more of a wait.

Samsung was supposed to roll out the new One UI 9 upgrade the week of September 16-22, 2026, but now the release date has been pushed back, first from September 21, 2026 to September 28, 2026, and now just sometime in September 2026.

No phones have received it yet.