Samsung drops 2025 HW-B400F soundbar to $79, no membership needed

Built-in subwoofer, Voice Enhance, Night mode

For under $100, you get real bass thanks to the built-in subwoofer, a rare find at this price.

Voice Enhance keeps dialogue crisp, Night mode tones things down for late-night binging, and Surround Sound Expansion makes your room feel bigger.

It connects easily via HDMI or Bluetooth, and if you have a Samsung TV, One Remote Control keeps things simple.