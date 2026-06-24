Samsung drops 2025 HW-B400F soundbar to $79, no membership needed
Samsung just dropped the price of its 2025 HW-B400F soundbar to $79 (from $139), and you don't need a membership to grab it.
This compact soundbar packs a built-in subwoofer, 40-watt output, HDMI and Bluetooth connectivity, plus handy features like Surround Sound Expansion and Voice Enhance mode.
Built-in subwoofer, Voice Enhance, Night mode
For under $100, you get real bass thanks to the built-in subwoofer, a rare find at this price.
Voice Enhance keeps dialogue crisp, Night mode tones things down for late-night binging, and Surround Sound Expansion makes your room feel bigger.
It connects easily via HDMI or Bluetooth, and if you have a Samsung TV, One Remote Control keeps things simple.
HW-B400F outdoes Echo on TV audio
Compared to Amazon's Echo Studio ($199) or Echo ($59), the HW-B400F offers more dedicated TV audio perks like HDMI support and that subwoofer.
This Prime Day deal won't last long!