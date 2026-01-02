Samsung drops Freestyle+: an AI-powered portable projector for your streaming and gaming nights

Smarter visuals, brighter picture, no extra gear needed

Freestyle+ automatically tweaks its visuals with AI OptiScreen, fixes image distortion on the fly, and keeps things sharp—even if you move it around or project onto different walls.

The new design nearly doubles brightness compared to older models (430 ISO Lumens), so everything pops.

Plus, you can stream shows or jump into games straight from the device—no extra boxes required—and enjoy 360-degree audio that syncs up perfectly if you've got a Samsung soundbar.