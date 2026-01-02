Samsung Galaxy S26 series to support satellite calls: Report
Samsung's Galaxy S26 series, expected in early 2026, is set to bring satellite calling straight to your phone.
Thanks to the new Exynos Modem 5410, you'll be able to make voice and video calls—even if you're off the grid—plus share your location and send texts when regular networks aren't available.
What's under the hood?
The Exynos Modem 5410 packs speedy 5G (up to 14.79 Gbps), supports both sub-6 GHz and mmWave bands, and uses less power than before.
It also comes with post-quantum cryptography for extra security, so you get strong protection on blazing-fast 5G.
How does it stack up?
Unlike Apple's iPhone 14, which only lets you send emergency texts via satellite, Samsung's tech lets you actually talk or video call in remote spots.
So if adventure (or spotty coverage) is your thing, this could be a game changer.