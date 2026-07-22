Samsung drops One UI 9 beta 4 for S26 Ultra
Technology
Samsung just dropped the One UI 9 Beta 4 update for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, and it's good news if you've been annoyed by the Privacy Display feature.
Before, turning on Privacy Display while using picture-in-picture (PiP) mode would dim your whole screen and mess with viewing angles.
Now, only the PiP window gets dimmed, so everything else stays bright and easy to see.
Update confines dimming to PiP window
This update also tweaks Flex Magic Pixel tech, which helps keep your information private from side glances.
The change ensures that during PiP playback, only the PiP window is dimmed instead of the whole screen.
It's all part of a batch of bug fixes ahead of the big One UI 9 launch.