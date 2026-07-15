Samsung drops 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' ad for Galaxy devices
Samsung just dropped a fun new ad for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8, teaming up with Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
The Z Fold 8 stands out with its shorter, wider shape when closed and a bigger horizontal screen when open, perfect for watching videos or gaming.
The ad also gives a quick peek at the upcoming Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.
Samsung ad highlights Flip 8 durability
The ad pokes fun at flimsy phones as Peter Parker tosses out broken devices before showing off the Flip 8's durability: it handles serious folding without breaking a sweat.
There's also a hint that the Fold 8 uses something called "Flex Titanium" for extra strength.
Full details and specs drop at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22, where you can expect preorder deals like up to $1,230 off, $30 credit, and $500 gift cards.