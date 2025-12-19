Samsung drops the world's 1st 2nm mobile chip: Meet Exynos 2600

Samsung just unveiled the Exynos 2600, claiming it's the world's first mobile processor built on a 2nm process. This next-gen chip is set to power the Galaxy S26 series, coming early 2026, and packs CPU, GPU, and NPU into one seriously advanced SoC.

What makes it special? The Exynos 2600 runs on a new Arm v9.3-based 10-core CPU (with speeds up to 3.8GHz), an Xclipse 960 GPU, and a beefed-up NPU for AI tasks.

It supports super-fast LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 4.1 storage, and even cameras up to a wild 320MP.

Cool features you'll notice Samsung loaded this chip with ENSS AI upscaling for sharper visuals, post-quantum cryptography for future-ready security, and Heat Path Block (HPB) tech to keep things cool.

You also get support for crisp 8K video recording and ultra-smooth displays at up to 120Hz.

The science behind the hype Built using Gate-All-Around (GAA) transistor tech at just 2nm wide, this chip is more efficient than previous designs—meaning potentially better battery life and faster AI or gaming performance compared to last year's Exynos.