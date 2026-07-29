Samsung ends Find app updates for Android 10 and older
Technology
Samsung just announced it is ending updates for its Find app on Galaxy phones and tablets running One UI 2.0 or earlier (that is Android 10 and below).
So, if you're still on an older device, you won't see any new features, bug fixes, or improvements for the Find app, similar to what happened with Samsung Messages.
Find app remains usable and reinstallable
The good news: the Find app will keep working on unsupported phones, and you can still reinstall the last working version from the Galaxy Store or Google Play.
It'll continue helping you track things like SmartTags and earbuds, but Samsung warns there could be compatibility issues down the road as new devices and features roll out.
If you want everything to work smoothly, Samsung suggests updating your device's software if possible.