Samsung expands One UI 8 beta to more devices, countries
Samsung is rolling out its new One UI 8 Beta, built on Android 16, to more devices and countries starting next week.
If you've got a Galaxy S24, Z Fold 6, or Z Flip 6 in India, South Korea, the UK, or the US, you can jump into the beta through the Samsung Members app.
The update brings smoother accessibility features, better productivity tools, and tighter security.
More devices will join the beta next month
In September, even more devices will get in on the action—including the Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, plus Galaxy A models like A36/A55/A35/A54 (all 5G).
The beta is already live in 36 countries and could offer some region-specific perks.