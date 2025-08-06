Samsung expands One UI 8 beta to more devices, countries Technology Aug 06, 2025

Samsung is rolling out its new One UI 8 Beta, built on Android 16, to more devices and countries starting next week.

If you've got a Galaxy S24, Z Fold 6, or Z Flip 6 in India, South Korea, the UK, or the US, you can jump into the beta through the Samsung Members app.

The update brings smoother accessibility features, better productivity tools, and tighter security.