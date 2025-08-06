Truecaller is removing call recording on iPhones
Truecaller is saying goodbye to its call recording feature on iPhones starting September 30, 2025.
The company wants to double down on what it does best—blocking spam and keeping your calls safer.
If you've got important recordings, you'll need to save them before the deadline using options inside the app, like downloading or sharing them.
Why Truecaller is dropping call recording
Recording calls on iPhones was always a bit of a hack because Apple doesn't let third-party apps do it directly. This made things complicated and expensive for Truecaller.
Plus, with Apple now offering built-in call recording in iOS 18.1, there's less reason for Truecaller to keep their version around.
What's next for Truecaller on iPhone?
After the change, Truecaller will focus on making features like Live Caller ID and automatic spam blocking even better for iPhone users.
If you're on Android, don't worry—call recording isn't going anywhere there.