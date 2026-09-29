Samsung expands One UI 9 rollout for Galaxy S26 phones
Samsung is rolling out its Android 17-based One UI 9 update to more Galaxy S26 phones in the US now including unlocked devices in the beta program.
The update brings smarter Galaxy AI, tighter privacy controls, a refreshed lock screen clock, and upgrades for Bixby, Samsung DeX, and Samsung Health.
One UI 9 adds Now Nudge
One UI 9 introduces Now Nudge (AI that suggests actions from your chats), clearer app data tracking, and new location access alerts.
Health tools get an upgrade too: you can resize cards and use your Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Ring for tracking sleep-related vitals and a daily heart health score.
Plus, Text Spotlight makes content bigger for easier reading, new keyboard shortcuts help you move faster, and multitasking is smoother with improved app window support.