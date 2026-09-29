Samsung expands One UI 9 rollout for Galaxy S26 phones

One UI 9 introduces Now Nudge (AI that suggests actions from your chats), clearer app data tracking, and new location access alerts.

Health tools get an upgrade too: you can resize cards and use your Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Ring for tracking sleep-related vitals and a daily heart health score.

Plus, Text Spotlight makes content bigger for easier reading, new keyboard shortcuts help you move faster, and multitasking is smoother with improved app window support.