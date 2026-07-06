Samsung foldable and watch prices leak ahead of Galaxy Unpacked
Technology
Just before Samsung's big Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22, prices for the new Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8, and Galaxy Watch 9 have surfaced online.
The base Z Fold 8 is expected to start at €1,999 (about ₹2.17 lakh) for the 256GB model, while the top-end Ultra version could reach €2,799 (around ₹3 lakh) with a huge 1TB of storage.
Z Flip 8 starts at €1,299
The Galaxy Z Flip 8 starts at €1,299 (roughly ₹1.41 lakh), keeping things a bit more accessible for foldable fans.
On the smartwatch side, the Galaxy Watch 9 Bluetooth version may kick off at €409 (about ₹44k), and if you want all-in LTE on the Ultra2 model, expect it to be around €749 (₹81k).
Final prices might shift depending on taxes and exchange rates, so stay tuned!