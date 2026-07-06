Samsung foldable and watch prices leak ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

Z Flip 8 starts at €1,299

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 starts at €1,299 (roughly ₹1.41 lakh), keeping things a bit more accessible for foldable fans.

On the smartwatch side, the Galaxy Watch 9 Bluetooth version may kick off at €409 (about ₹44k), and if you want all-in LTE on the Ultra2 model, expect it to be around €749 (₹81k).

Final prices might shift depending on taxes and exchange rates, so stay tuned!