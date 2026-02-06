Samsung Galaxy A07 5G goes on sale in India

You get two options—4GB or 6GB RAM, both paired with 128GB storage (expandable up to a massive 2TB if you're into collecting photos or apps). The phone packs a bright PLS LCD screen (800 nits), dual rear cameras with a sharp 50MP main sensor for everyday snaps, and a huge 6000mAh battery to keep you going all day.

What about pricing and offers?

The A07 starts at ₹15,999 (4GB) and ₹17,999 (6GB), available in Light Violet, Light Green, or classic Black.

There's up to ₹1,000 cashback on select cards and no-cost EMI for up to 18 months if you want to spread out payments.

Plus: Android 16-based One UI with six years of security updates means your phone stays fresh longer.

If you want affordable future-proofing without missing out on essentials like fast charging or security features (hello Knox Vault), the A07 is worth checking out.