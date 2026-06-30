Samsung Galaxy A37 5G drops to $400 on Amazon

A37 5G gets updates through 2032

The A37 5G is tough, thanks to Gorilla Glass Victus+ and IP68 water resistance.

You'll get six years of security updates and OS upgrades, so it'll stay fresh through 2032.

The camera stands out too: a steady 50MP main lens with Nightography for low-light shots, plus handy AI tools like Object Eraser and Voice Transcription make this phone a solid pick if you want flagship vibes without the flagship price.