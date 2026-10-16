Samsung Galaxy A56 gets One UI 9.0, adds privacy indicator
Samsung is rolling out the stable One UI 9.0 update (based on Android 17) for the Galaxy A56, bringing some handy new features.
You'll now get to customize your Quick Panel, enjoy upgrades in Samsung DeX and Notes, and see improved accessibility options.
There's also a new privacy indicator that pops up when apps use your location (pretty useful for keeping tabs on your data).
One UI 9.0 live South Korea
The Galaxy A56, alongside models like the A27, A37, and S23 series, is one of the devices to receive this update.
It's live in South Korea now and should land in more regions soon.
To check manually, just head to Settings > Software update on your phone.
Before installing, Samsung suggests backing up your stuff and keeping the battery charged above 50% (better safe than sorry)!